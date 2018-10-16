Big Ben: Burfict threatened JuJu after hit on Brown

The beef between Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and the Pittsburgh Steelers isn't going away anytime soon.

During Sunday's tilt, Burfict tossed an elbow at Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown, knocking the wideout out of the game briefly and dinging up Bengals impressive rookie safety Jessie Bates.

On his weekly radio hit with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called Burfict's actions "typical antics" and said the linebacker then threatened Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"When he hits (Antonio Brown) and knocks AB and his (own) guy out, that very next play... he's standing there, points to JuJu and says 'You're next,'" Roethlisberger said, via the station's website. "To me that's completely uncalled for and that's where I think I had the biggest issue."

This is the play Ben Roethlisberger claims Vontaze Burfict yelled "You're next!" at Juju Smith-Schuster. You can see Burfict point at Smith-Schuster twice here. pic.twitter.com/WVLXCwtlPw â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2018

Roethlisberger is the latest Steelers player to come out against Burfict's dirty play. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert called it "pathetic," "sad," and said "hopefully one of these days (Burfict) grows up."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the league isn't expected to suspend Burfict, but the linebacker could face another fine. The seven-year pro has been suspended for 10 games in his career (six for on-field actions) and fined more than $295,000.

Perhaps if the NFL decides to look deeper into Roethlisberger's claim it might change its mind on the type of punishment Burfict deserves.