NFL not expected to suspend Burfict for elbow hit

In just his second game back on the field after serving a four-game PED suspension, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is already embroiled in more controversy.

The most notable hit came when the linebacker tossed an elbow at Antonio Brown's head in the third quarter of Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move not only sent Brown out of the game briefly but dinged up the Bengals' impressive rookie safety Jessie Bates. There was no flag on the play.

The hit won't cost Burfict playing time, however.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burfict is not expected to be suspended for his actions on Sunday, but there are several plays that will be reviewed for a potential fine, per a source informed of the situation.

For his career, Burfict has missed 10 games due to suspension (six for violating on-field safety rules) and fined more than $295,000.

If the latest dirty move simply results in another middling fine, it's unlikely Burfict will change his playing style.