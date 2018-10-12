Jaguars sign ex-Giants first-rounder Ereck Flowers

Former first-round pick Ereck Flowers found a new home.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing the offensive tackle, the team announced Friday.

The move comes as left tackle Josh Wells, who suffered a groin injury, heads to injured reserve. Wells could be a candidate to return after eight weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Wells started the last three games for the Jags after Cam Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week 2.

Flowers was cut by the New York Giants on Tuesday after four disappointing seasons. The 2015 No. 9 overall selection out of Miami was a turnstile for Big Blue in 48 career starts. Since entering the league, Flowers has allowed 180 total QB pressures, by far the most in the NFL over that span, per Pro Football Focus. After a move to right tackle this season, he was benched in favor of Chad Wheeler, then jettisoned.

It's a desperate move for a playoff-caliber Jags team, one born out of injuries and few other options. At least Jags EVP Tom Coughlin has intimate knowledge of Flowers, having coached the left tackle as a rookie. Jacksonville offensive line coach Pat Flaherty was also on the Giants staff in 2015.

It's difficult to imagine Flowers heading to Florida and magically becoming a star, but on the plus side, at least Blake Bortles is more mobile than Eli Manning.