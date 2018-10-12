Panthers TE Greg Olsen (foot) listed as questionable

The Carolina Panthers are expected to have a key piece on offense back on the field for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) is officially listed as questionable, but coach Ron Rivera told reporters he liked Olsen's chances to play, per Max Henson of the team's official website.

Olsen hasn't played since re-fracturing his right foot in Week 1, but returned to practice in recent weeks and the Panthers have eyed a Week 6 return.

Olsen put in a limited practice Wednesday before practicing in full Thursday. Barring a setback, the likelihood of the veteran tight end seeing action Sunday is high.