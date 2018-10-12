Injury roundup: Isaiah Crowell questionable for Jets

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell's status for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts is in the air.

After not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Crowell (ankle) put in a limited practice Friday and is officially designated as questionable on the injury report.

The Jets consider Crowell, who produced a team-record 219 yards rushing in Week 5, a game-day decision, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, the Jets ruled out cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) and wide receiver Charone Peake (hamstring); cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) and linebacker Kevin Louis-Pierre (foot) are doubtful; and safeties Marcus Maye (ankle, foot) and Doug Middleton (hamstring) are questionable.

Here are some other injuries we're monitoring heading into Sunday's Week 6 slate of games:

1. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters is believed to have suffered a torn biceps during Thursday's win over the New York Giants, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday the team is taking it day to day with the injury and that the early signs were positive.

In addition to Peters, Pederson said cornerback Sidney Jones is considered week to week with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Giants.

2. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Aaron Rodgers (knee) will practice Friday. Rodgers sat out Thursday's practice session and told reporters he suffered a "setback" with his knee rehab that might force him to wear a larger brace for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

3. Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in London, coach Jon Gruden said. Safety Karl Joseph is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), cornerbacks D.J. Hayden (toe) and Tre Herndon (hamstring) and offensive lineman Josh Wells (groin) won't play.

5. The Cincinnati Bengals ruled out running back Giovani Bernard (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and center Billy Price (foot) for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cornerback William Jackson (knee), wide receiver John Ross (groin) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist) are listed as questionable.

6. Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is out of concussion protocol and is poised to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

7. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Washington Redskins. He's been dealing with a fractured foot he suffered in the Panthers' season opener.

8. Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle) will not play against the Raiders. Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) and tight end Nick Vannett (back) are questionable.

9. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (groin/foot) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) are both officially out this week.

10. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said wideout Jamison Crowder (ankle), running backs Chris Thompson (rib) and running Adrian Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee) and wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) will be listed as questionable vs. the Panthers.