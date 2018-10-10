Belichick on Chiefs' offense: 'They're all dangerous'

The battle-tested New England Patriots have seen a lot under head coach Bill Belichick.

They've also faced the Kansas City Chiefs a few times over the past few seasons, including the 2017 season opener where the Chiefs emerged with a 42-27 win over the Patriots.

Sunday's prime-time matchup, however, provides a different view and challenge for the Patriots.

Alex Smith is no longer the Chiefs' signal-caller, and second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes now leads the league's fifth-ranked offense and second-best scoring unit equipped with a plethora of weapons.

"They're all dangerous," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday. "You can't stop one guy in this offense. They've got too many guys. The quarterback is a problem. The backs are a problem. The tight ends are a problem. The receivers are a problem. They're all a problem."

Belichick's defense has a difficult task in controlling the Chiefs' explosive offensive unit with the strong-armed Mahomes, whose 14 touchdown passes rank first in the league.

Mahomes, whom Belichick said "can throw the ball out of the stadium," has shown the ability to extend plays throughout the first five games of the season with his scrambling ability while keeping his eyes down the field.

And the Chiefs quarterback looks to numerous weapons, a group primarily consisting of wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Chris Conley, tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt.

Belichick, of course, echoed past compliments on Kelce's speed, balance and ability to do it all at the tight end position.

As for Hill? The Patriots are wary of the third-year wide receiver's skillset and knack for stressing a defense with his exceptional speed.

"Yeah, it's a problem," Belichick said. "If you play off him, you give him too much space. Play up on him, he gets behind you. He's a hard guy to defend. The quarterback can throw it deep. He stretches the whole field."

Meanwhile, the Patriots have turned it around after a sluggish start to the season, ranking 16th in total defense, 19th against the pass and 12th against the run.

But they've yet to face an offense as potent as the Chiefs', and Sunday's game provides a test in a marquee matchup that could have postseason implications.