Belichick: Mahomes can throw ball out of the stadium

After generating wins facing two teams that have had middling success consistently putting points on the board, Bill Belichick's squad will take on the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs bring a rolling offense to Foxboro that has averaged 35.0 points per game, with star Patrick Mahomes shining as a playmaking gunslinger. Even coming off his worst game of the season (against a Jaguars defense that held Tom Brady to 234 passing yards earlier this season) the second-year signal caller still threw for 300-plus yards and generated 8.2 yards per attempt to keep K.C. at 5-0.

Ahead of Sunday night's showdown between the Chiefs and Patriots, Belichick cooed about the quarterback's ability to stress a defense.

"[Mahomes] gets the ball to all of his receivers quick, quick release, sees things quickly, can extend plays," Belichick said Monday, via the Boston Herald. "[He's] got a great arm, got a fabulous arm, can throw the ball out of the stadium. He makes good decisions, accurate, gets the ball out on time."

Mahomes has unleashed his big arm repeatedly through the first five weeks, averaging 10.1 air yards per throw, behind only Ryan Fitzpatrick among QBs with 100 attempts this season, per Next Gen Stats.

With playmakers across the formation in Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt and Sammy Watkins, Mahomes' ability to take shots at any time puts constant pressure on a defense.

"The further the quarterback can throw it then the more you've got to defend," Belichick said. "If the ball is on their 20-yard line you've still got to defend to the goal line against him. He can rip it."

After facing offenses that have most dinked-and-dunked their way down the field, Belichick faces a different beast in K.C. The Patriots style of bending-but-not-breaking will be put to the test against a Chiefs defense that has feasted off big-play scores.