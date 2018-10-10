Joe Flacco's wife knocks his effort as decoy receiver

Joe Flacco's wife would prefer he act better than Jay Cutler.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback said Wednesday that his better half has given him grief for his unenthusiastic approach to lining up wide when Lamar Jackson takes over under center.

"My wife gave me crap the one day, told me I need to look more interested out there," Flacco said, via ESPN.com. "But I'm just trying to stay out of it. I'm not comfortable out there. I don't need to get too creative."

When Jackson enters the game, Flacco splits out wide. He draws a defender, but generally doesn't move. In Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson played five snaps. During them, Flacco barely moved, at most taking a step well after the play was being wrapped up.

"You can see me. I'm out there just standing," Flacco said. "I really just try to stay out of the way of everything. That's what I'm told to do. That's what I'm doing."

Defenses don't expect Flacco to get the ball, so his lack of activity and acting skills probably isn't hurting the play. If a team decides not to cover him once, however, the Ravens would toss the quarterback the ball.

"He's just luring defenses to sleep," running back Alex Collins said. "He said he was afraid earlier, but he might be catching some passes if they're not paying attention to him. That's a good thing. Let him keep tricking them over there."

Frankly, Flacco's statuesque pose is still better than the infamous Cutler play from last season in which the then-Miami quarterback, in the most "Cutler Don't Care" move ever, stood with his hands on his hips.

Of course, both Flacco and Cutler are better than Mark Sanchez's dalliance on the wing. The ex-Jets quarterback flinched when a Bills DB faked like he was going to hit him, then attempted to block and ended up getting called for a holding penalty wiping out an 18-yard gain.

Dang, I miss Sanchize.