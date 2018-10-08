NFL reacts to Drew Brees breaking passing record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's all-time passing record of 71,940 yards during the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins. He set the mark on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith. He needed 201 yards to surpass Manning's mark.

Players from around the NFL reacted to Brees becoming the league's all-time leading passer:

Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ â Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018

That was special @drewbrees and doing it with a touchdown! Congratulations â Dan Marino (@DanMarino) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew!

You raise the bar in many ways!

Thanks for being a true pro! â Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew! You earned every yard and did it the right way for the right reasons #teamfirst Proud for ya!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 9, 2018

@drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB Iâve ever played with! #WhoDat â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018

Only fitting THAT is how @drewbrees breaks the all time yardage record!!! Congrats to one of the best EVA!!! Glad I was around to witness his greatness!! â Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 9, 2018

Itâs crazy I was 10 feet away when Drew Brees popped his shoulder out of place my rookie year. It was one of the most horrific sounds Iâve ever heard. Now heâs the all time leading passer in history. Congrats Breezy love ya man â Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees! Itâs been incredible to watch. They better start talking about you when they say best of all time. I know I am. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) October 9, 2018