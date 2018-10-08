NFL reacts to Drew Brees breaking passing record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's all-time passing record of 71,940 yards during the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins. He set the mark on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith. He needed 201 yards to surpass Manning's mark.
Players from around the NFL reacted to Brees becoming the league's all-time leading passer:
Congratulations, @drewbrees!â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018
Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.
Well ... kind of. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8
Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZâ Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018
That was special @drewbrees and doing it with a touchdown! Congratulationsâ Dan Marino (@DanMarino) October 9, 2018
Congratulations Drew!â Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) October 9, 2018
You raise the bar in many ways!
Thanks for being a true pro!
Congratulations Drew! You earned every yard and did it the right way for the right reasons #teamfirst Proud for ya!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 9, 2018
Congrats Drew! @drewbrees #goat #WhoDatNationâ Pierre Thomas (@Pierre_Thomas) October 9, 2018
@drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB Iâve ever played with! #WhoDatâ Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018
Only fitting THAT is how @drewbrees breaks the all time yardage record!!! Congrats to one of the best EVA!!! Glad I was around to witness his greatness!!â Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 9, 2018
Itâs crazy I was 10 feet away when Drew Brees popped his shoulder out of place my rookie year. It was one of the most horrific sounds Iâve ever heard. Now heâs the all time leading passer in history. Congrats Breezy love ya manâ Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) October 9, 2018
Congrats @drewbrees! Itâs been incredible to watch. They better start talking about you when they say best of all time. I know I am. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) October 9, 2018
Incredible @drewbrees!!! #Legendâ JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2018
Congrats to Drew Brees!!!â Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) October 9, 2018
Congratulations Drew ï¿½ï¿½ Brees...straight legendaryâ Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 9, 2018
Congrats to my c/o 2001 brother @drewbrees on your accomplishment. Well Deserved!!! @NFL @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Uj4aCwAj7pâ Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) October 9, 2018
Congrats @drew brees on all time passing yardsâ Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) October 9, 2018
@drewbrees congratulations big guy! Special moment! Blessingsâ Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) October 9, 2018