NFL reacts to Drew Brees breaking passing record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's all-time passing record of 71,940 yards during the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins. He set the mark on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith. He needed 201 yards to surpass Manning's mark.

Players from around the NFL reacted to Brees becoming the league's all-time leading passer:

Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018

That was special @drewbrees and doing it with a touchdown! Congratulations — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew!

You raise the bar in many ways!

Thanks for being a true pro! — Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew! You earned every yard and did it the right way for the right reasons #teamfirst Proud for ya!���� — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 9, 2018

@drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB I’ve ever played with! #WhoDat — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018

Only fitting THAT is how @drewbrees breaks the all time yardage record!!! Congrats to one of the best EVA!!! Glad I was around to witness his greatness!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 9, 2018

It’s crazy I was 10 feet away when Drew Brees popped his shoulder out of place my rookie year. It was one of the most horrific sounds I’ve ever heard. Now he’s the all time leading passer in history. Congrats Breezy love ya man — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees! It’s been incredible to watch. They better start talking about you when they say best of all time. I know I am. ���� — Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) October 9, 2018