NFL reacts to Drew Brees breaking passing record

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's all-time passing record of 71,940 yards during the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins. He set the mark on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith. He needed 201 yards to surpass Manning's mark.

Players from around the NFL reacted to Brees becoming the league's all-time leading passer:

