Sam Bradford inactive for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Sam Bradford has gone from NFL starting quarterback to inactive in the span of a week.

The Arizona Cardinals opted to keep Bradford inactive for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in a move that likely has just as much to do with finances as it does with how he performed during the team's Week 3 loss. As announced last week, rookie Josh Rosen will start. Mike Glennon will serve as his backup.

With the team off to an 0-3 start, it makes sense coach Steve Wilks would look at the team's No. 10 overall pick. With Bradford officially out, the Cardinals also save more than $300,000 in per-game bonuses they'd be liable in paying the veteran signal-caller.

In last week's loss to the Bears, Bradford started off fast before things fizzled out after the first quarter. On six straight possessions, Arizona then earned a total of 69 yards.

Bradford turned the ball over on the final three drives of the stretch, including two interceptions. Wilks pulled him after there was a fumble as the Cardinals were driving into scoring territory.

It remains to be seen if Bradford will be inactive for games moving forward or if this is simply a one-off.