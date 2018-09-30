Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 4 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the fourth Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. Lions guard T.J. Lang sustained a concussion and will not return against the Cowboys.

2. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and center Brandon Linder (back) are out against the Jets.

3. A shoulder injury has Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard questionable to return against the Colts.

4. Bills safety Micah Hyde (groin) is questionable to return against the Packers.

5. Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore (arm) and cornerback Bobby McCain (knee) will not return against the Patriots.

6. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (stomach) of the Jets is questionable to return against the Jaguars and outside linebacker Josh Martin (head) is out for the remainder of the game.

7. Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho (pectoral) is out for the game against the Buccaneers.

8. Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (calf) is questionable to return versus the Lions as is receiver Tavon Austin (shoulder).

9. Bucs tight end O.J. Howard (knee) is out and will not return against the Bears and cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) is doubtful to return.

10. Texans guard Senio Kelemete is questionable to return with a knee injury against the Colts and inside linebacker Brian Peters (ankle) is out.

11. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off the field and has an air cast on. Cincy cornerback William Jackson (finger) is probably to return.

12. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is questionable to return against the Dolphins.

13. Packers receiver Geronimo Allison is being evaluated for a concussion and cornerback Jaire Alexander has a groin injury is questionable to return.

14. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) is out for the remainder of the game versus the Texans.