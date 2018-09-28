Jerry Jones sees similarities between Cowboys, Rams

Two weeks after saying Dak Prescott was "somewhere between" signal-callers Jared Goff and Cam Newton, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to double down on his quarterback and the team's offense.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, host Mike Bacsik asked Jones if he watched the Los Angeles Rams play the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, which Jones said he didn't. Bacsik then asked what Jones has seen out of the Cowboys this season that could match the Rams' accomplishments.

"Well, I like our offensive line when it stacks up against the Rams or, to be specific, since we're comparing the Rams, but I like our offensive line," Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan. "I think it's fair to say we've got good running backs.

"The quarterback -- I remember Goff when he first came in, they moved him along at a little slower pace than Dak got to come in -- but I know that we've been just as proud of Dak as those that are Rams fans that are proud of their quarterback. We've done that and had that feeling in the past. So when I see them executing in a way that creates the offense they got, I look at our personnel -- I don't have to reach to basically see that."

Jones went on to compare both defenses, which carries merit when considering the Cowboys currently third overall in the league and the Rams rank ninth. But the drawing of offensive similarities between the Cowboys and Rams certainly turns heads.

Sure, both units possess strong offensive lines and each team boasts an elite running back -- Rams have Todd Gurley, Cowboys have Ezekiel Elliott -- but the parallels arguably come to a screeching halt when looking at the numbers.

After Thursday night's win over the Vikings, the Rams rank second in both total offense (468.5 per game) and scoring (35 points per game). The Cowboys rank 30th in total offense (277.7) and 31st in scoring (13.7) with an opportunity to improve pending Sunday's results.

At the quarterback position, Prescott hasn't thrown for 200 yards in nine of the past 11 games with eight total touchdown passes. Goff, however, has just two games of not hitting 200 yards and has 26 touchdown passes in the same span, including five Thursday night against the Vikings.

The Rams currently boast three receivers with 323 yards receiving or more on the season. The Cowboys have one receiver, Cole Beasley, with more than 100 yards receiving in three total games.

"You say, 'Well, but we might not have the established receiver that they have," Jones said. "Well, last year they had [Tavon] Austin. We got Austin this year. They made the trade with us, we got it. So when I look at what we might be able to do -- and I put my finger on personnel and then move up with what we know we want to do with our personnel -- I don't think it's a reach to think maybe we can approach that kind of productivity."

Austin, whom the Cowboys acquired via trade with the Rams during the 2018 NFL Draft, entered the league as the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft but hasn't been able to put it all together.

Before joining the Cowboys, Austin contributed 317 yards (270 rushing) to a Rams offense that amassed 5,784 yards in 2017. He enters Week 4 in a Cowboys uniform with five catches for 81 yards and 34 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, the offensive results on the field provide a stark contrast between the 4-0 Rams and 1-2 Cowboys.

Jones, however, emphasized that the point he was making surrounded similarities in talent and quality of players on both offenses, not an expectation the Cowboys would average 30-plus point per game like the Rams.

The radio host wasn't buying it, though.

"I don't see it all and I don't know how much Cowboys fans see a similarity between the Rams and the Cowboys," Bacsik told the Cowboys owner.

"That's why you're doing radio and they're doing the coaching" Jones responded.