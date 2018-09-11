Jerry Jones: Dak somewhere between Goff, Newton

During a Tuesday morning guest radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones stayed away from making negative remarks on the Cowboys' offensive performance in a 16-8 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Instead, Jones elected to highlight the positives and complimented the Panthers' defense, which held the Cowboys to 232 net total yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, in particular, threw for just 170 yards, marking the seventh time in the Cowboys' last nine games that he failed to top the 200-yard barrier.

But the Cowboys owner didn't appear concerned and believes the team is making use of Prescott's athleticism while offering a comparison.

"I think we have a dimension in Dak with him being able to run the ball, you saw what Cam Newton does with that," Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "[Panthers offensive coordinator] Norv Turner, who can be as traditional a playcaller as you can ever imagine, was doing a great job of using Cam.

"We've got a quarterback that is somewhere between [Jared Goff] and Cam Newton. He can do some of what both of those guys do. You're going to see it."

With 658 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on his short career, Prescott has shown the ability to put pressure on a defense as a runner. But the signal-caller had a tough go in that department in Week 1, totaling 19 yards on five attempts and was sacked six times.

Having reliable receivers would help, of course, but the Cowboys are adjusting to life minus tight end Jason Witten, who retired during the offseason, and wide receiver Dez Bryant, whom the Cowboys released in April.

Without Witten and Bryant, the Cowboys were led by wide receiver Cole Beasley's 73 yards, while six other receivers failed to top 30 yards.

Jones, however, pointed out his belief that the receiver group didn't implode against the Panthers.

"They did get separation," Jones said. "We just didn't get the ball to them."

The team owner's backing of Prescott and wide receivers comes a day after head coach Jason Garrett gave a vote of confidence to offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

Dallas has a week to prepare for Week 2's contest against the New York Giants, and the team's efforts to correct the offensive woes should command plenty of attention.