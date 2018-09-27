Everson Griffen 'focused on resolving personal issues'

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen released a statement on Instagram on Thursday as he continues to deal with a serious mental-health related issue.

Griffen was scheduled to complete his mental-health evaluation on Thursday, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The nine-year veteran was admitted to a local hospital for evaluation earlier this week, Pelissero reported.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday there is no timetable for Griffen's return to the Vikings.

Griffen played in the Vikings' first two games of the season, recording a half sack in each contest, but "the situation became unmanageable this past week when they ruled him out against the Bills," Pelissero reported on NFL Network's Good Morning Football earlier this week.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters following Sunday's loss to the Bills that Griffen did not play due to a personal matter, and there have been a number of reports concerning Griffen's status following the game.

The Vikings face the Rams on Thursday night in Los Angeles.