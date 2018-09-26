Rishard Matthews requests release from Titans

Rishard Matthews' time in Nashville is coming to an end.

The Titans wideout asked the team to release him due to lack of targets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A to Z Sports Nashville was first to report it.

Matthews texted NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Titans have told him they're granting his request and that he "would love to still play" somewhere.

The release is not official yet because there are some contractual issues, Pelissero added.

Matthews just signed a one-year extension with the team a few weeks ago.

The veteran wide receiver has three receptions for 11 yards through the first three games of the season.

The 6-foot wideout posted on Instagram that he'll be home unless someone calls him to "get off the couch."