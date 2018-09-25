Injuries: Buccaneers place Chris Conte (knee) on IR

Chris Conte's rough night got worse less than 24 hours later.

The Buccaneers safety (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. Conte started all three games for Tampa Bay, recording 14 tackles and one lowlight in which he ended up on the wrong end of a stiff arm.

The loss of Conte makes an already-thin Bucs secondary even more desperate for help. Tampa Bay lost corner Vernon Hargreaves (torn labrum) to IR two weeks ago and has been forced to rely on a combination of Ryan Smith, Javien Elliott and rookies Carlton Davis and MJ Stewart, among others.

Isaiah Johnson appears slated to replace Conte, according to the team's official depth chart. Johnson was flagged for a crucial holding call that wiped out an 83-yard punt return touchdown by DeSean Jackson during Tampa Bay's 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

1. The New Orleans Saints are expected to place cornerback Patrick Robinson (ankle) on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

2. The Houston Texans placed receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and linebacker Dylan Cole (wrist) on IR, the team announced.

3. The Green Packers are placing veteran cornerback Davon House (biceps) on injured reserve, Rapoport reported, per a source.

4. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Coach Mike Zimmer said there's a "possibility" Cook, who missed Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, will play Thursday versus the Los Angeles Rams.