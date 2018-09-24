Cardinals name Josh Rosen starting quarterback

Despite his tough start (in a difficult situation), the Cardinals are moving forward with the rookie.

Coach Steve Wilks named Josh Rosen the Cardinals' starting quarterback on Monday.

Rosen has patiently waited in the wings while the Cardinals gave Sam Bradford a full chance to earn and keep the starting job after Arizona signed the veteran to a one-year, $20 million contract in the offseason. It lasted all of 11 and a half quarters.

Frustrated by a Cardinals offense that has only truly appeared in one of those quarters (a 14-point explosion Sunday), Wilks turned to the bullpen for the golden-armed rookie, inserting Rosen into one of the worst debut situations possible: 4:31 to play in regulation, trailing by two points with the ball at the Cardinals' own 25 and Khalil Mack lining up on the other side. It went about as well as one would expect: Rosen managed to move the Cardinals into shallow Bears territory before a questionable third-down call for a toss left the rookie in a must-have fourth-and-5.

Under duress, he was intercepted.

Arizona is now riding on two rookies in Rosen and Wilks, who is serving as a head coach for the first time in his career. His decision Sunday was a rookie one, but riding with Rosen moving forward seems wise -- as long as he doesn't start to waffle and go back and forth with Rosen and Bradford. That type of behavior has sunk quarterbacks in the past, as coaches desperate for a spark (and for their jobs) grasp at quarterbacking straws.

Rosen's debut should carry about as much weight as a discarded plastic bag tumbling in the wind. Few situations have a less likely chance of success than the one Rosen entered as instructed. Comparisons to Baker Mayfield's instant success in Cleveland are also unfair and inaccurate, considering Mayfield entered due to Tyrod Taylor's concussion, and had an entire half of football with which to work.

Fortunately for him, the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 draft will get more than one more opportunity to shine, even if he isn't given the most time to throw. An additional wrinkle in this is the apparent lack of a threat to unseat Rosen, according to Wilks' semi-peculiar response to a follow-up question.

"I'll let you guys know," Wilks said when asked about who will serve as the backup quarterback.

Previously buried way down Arizona's depth chart was Mike Glennon, the former backup and glimmer of hope in Tampa Bay and Chicago who found a comfortable landing spot out of the sunlight in Arizona. This uncertainty both calls into question the health of Bradford -- who was on a rehab path back to the field before the season -- and the trade possibilities surrounding him. With division rival San Francisco now without Jimmy Garoppolo, perhaps one of the two in Arizona gets placed on a proverbial auctioning block, with the lone bidder being the 49ers.

That part is for later. For now, it's Rosen's day to lead the news in the Copper State.