Josh Rosen replaces Sam Bradford late in Cards loss

The Josh Rosen era appears to be underway in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback replaced Sam Bradford for the final minutes of Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Rosen got two chances to drive the Cardinals for a potential game-winning field goal or TD, but the green signal-caller was unable to make the most of either opportunity. Rosen finished 4 of 7 for 36 yards with an interception.

The Cards got off to a hot start behind three big passing plays from Sam Bradford, including a 21-yard touchdown toss to running back David Johnson that put Arizona up 14-0.

Bradford and the Cardinals offense went into the freezer after the first quarter.

On the next six possessions, Arizona earned a total of 69 yards. Bradford turned the ball over on the final three drives of the stretch, including two interceptions. The final straw for the starting quarterback was a fumble as the Cardinals were driving into scoring territory.

Bradford finished the day 13-of-19 passing for 157 yards, three sacks, two touchdowns and two picks. He had four plays big passing plays of 35, 32, 30, and 21 yards. Outside of those four completions, he earned just 40 yards on 15 passes.

Rosen, drafted No. 10 overall, was viewed as the most pro-ready rookie quarterback. His time to prove it starts now.