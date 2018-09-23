Broncos' Phillip Lindsay ejected for throwing punch

The Broncos will have to play the rest of Sunday without their promising young running back.

Phillip Lindsay was ejected from Denver's game against the Baltimore Ravens with less than three minutes remaining in the first half after he threw a punch while in a pile of players battling for possession of a live ball. The scuffle followed a strip sack of Broncos quarterback Case Keenum.

Things started getting chippy on the plays immediately before the sack of Keenum, with pushing and shoving involving Lindsay and a few different Ravens defenders. The game itself was becoming increasingly emotional thanks to major momentum swings provided by unlikely turnovers.

Lindsay was a key piece of Denver's offense through two weeks, breaking 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first two games and becoming the first undrafted rookie to do so in the history of the NFL. He had four carries for 20 yards when he was ejected Sunday.