Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay sets NFL rookie record

Terrell Davis let the right man rock his No. 30.

Denver Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay channeled the Hall of Fame running back through the first two weeks, becoming the first undrafted free agent in NFL history with 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first two games.

The former Colorado running back gobbled up 107 yards on 14 carries in Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Oakland Raiders. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound back displays Terrell Davis-like vision through the second-level, sheds tackles with ease, has power to run through defenders, offers lightning quick speed to run past them and quickness in tight quarters.

"He is a good football player, not only as a running back, but as a guy who covers kicks for us and as a guy who catches the football for us," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Sunday's win, via the Denver Post. "He's the total package football player. He's been really impressive."

It's an indictment of the draft that 32 teams passed on the 24-year-old scat back time, after time, after time, after time, after time, after time, after time. Credit the undrafted free agent for not letting his status dissuade his determination. Lindsay runs like a man trying to prove he belongs every touch.

Lindsay has already passed third-round running back Royce Freeman, out-touching his fellow-first-year player 32-to-23 through two weeks. Between the two rookies, however, the Broncos backfield is stockpiled with young talent.

John Elway might have had his troubles finding a long-term solution at quarterback, but the GM hit a home run with young, cheap talent in the backfield in 2018.