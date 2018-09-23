Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 3 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the third Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram suffered a knee injury in the first half against the Houston Texans and will not return.

2. Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock has been ruled out for the game after suffering a groin injury in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the New York Giants and is questionable to return.

Texans guard Senio Kelemete left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter versus the New York Giants and will not return. Cornerback Aaron Colvin (chest) is questionable to return.

4. Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph exited with a leg injury and has been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins.

Raiders right tackle Donald Penn has been ruled out with a concussion.

5. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes suffered an ankle injury in the first half against the Buffalo Bills and his return is doubtful.

6. Tennessee Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert (concussion) exited in the first quarter versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and will not return. Marcus Mariota, who didn't start because he's been nursing a nerve injury, relieved Gabbert.

Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson also suffered a concussion following a punt return in the second quarter. He will not return to the game.

7. Washington Redskins offensive tackle Morgan Moses is out versus the Green Bay Packers after suffering a concussion.

8. San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida exited in the second quarter versus the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent leg injury. Cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and is questionable to return.

9. Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was carted off the field in the first half with an ankle injury and will not return.

10. Dolphins tight end A.J. Derby suffered a foot injury in the first half and has been ruled out. Defensive end William Hayes has been ruled out with a knee injury. Linebacker Chase Allen (foot) is questionable.

11. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is questionable to return against the Panthers with a groin injury.

12. Indianapolis Colts right tackle Joe Haeg has been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury.