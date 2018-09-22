Injuries: Bucs DT Vita Vea ruled OUT vs. Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without stars on both sides of the ball on Sunday afternoon.

Running back Leonard Fournette is questionable to play against the Tennessee Titans with the hamstring injury that kept him out of last week's win. He has been limited in practice all week.

On defense, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is also questionable to play Sunday with an ankle injury.

Ramsey is a surprise addition to the injury report, as he was not listed all week.

Also questionable for Jacksonville are running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), cornerback DJ Hayden (toe) and guard AJ Cann (triceps).

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring heading into Week 3:

1. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. Pack coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Rodgers will practice on Saturday, as he did last week. Rodgers (knee) has not participated in practice this week and is instead working in a rehab group.

Cornerback Kevin King (groin) is out, while safety Josh Jones (ankle), cornerback Davon House (biceps) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) are questionable to play.

2. Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Lawson missed last week's home opener and hasn't practiced all this week.

Running back LeSean McCoy (ribs), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) and cornerback Phillip Gaines (elbow) are all questionable to play.

3. Philadelphia Eagles running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) did not practice Friday and will not play against the Colts. Fellow tailback Corey Clement (quad) was limited Friday and is listed as questionable, but should play Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Eagles have not cleared wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) for contact. Jeffery has been limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable, as are tackle Jason Peters (quad) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin).

4. Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring, foot), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf), cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) and defensive end Denico Autry (groin) have all been ruled out against the Eagles.

In happier news, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice Friday after missing the past two days with a quad injury.

5. New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

6. Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) and wide receiver Damiere Byrd (knee) are questionable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team also placed defensive back Da'Norris Searcy (concussion) on injured reserve.

7. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and defensive end Everson Griffin (knee) will not play against the Buffalo Bills.

8. Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones (shoulder) is questionable to play against the Oakland Raiders.

9. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion) has been cleared to play this week against the Jaguars. Fellow tackle Jack Conklin (knee) is listed as questionable.

10. Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) and defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen) will not play against the Denver Broncos. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot), linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (elbow) are questionable to play.

11. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) will not play against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the Cowboys questionable to play are safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and wide receiver Cole Beasley (ankle).

12. Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown (oblique) and wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) are questionable to play against the Packers, while safety Troy Apke (hamstring) and guard Shawn Lauvao (calf) are out.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett (groin), guard David DeCastro (hand), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) are each doubtful for Monday night's game vs. the Buccaneers. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness), guard Ramon Foster (knee), and cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) were both full participants during Saturday's practice.

14. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (illness), wide receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) and fullback Derek Watt (thumb) are questionable to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

15. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow) is questionable to play against the Jaguars. Mariota was limited in practice on Friday. Also questionable for Tennessee are tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and linebacker Kamalei Correa (back).

16. Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) and running back Devonta Freeman (knee) will not play against the Saints.

17. Houston Texans wide receivers Sammie Coates (hamstring) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) are each questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

18. Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (ankle) will not play against the Dolphins.

19. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quad) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) are questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs. Guard Joshua Garnett (toe) will not play.

20. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is doubtful and running back Spencer Ware (knee) is questionable to play against the 49ers.

21. Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) will not play against the Dallas Cowboys. Center Justin Britt (shoulder) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (ankle) are questionable to play.

22. New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable to play against the Detroit Lions, as are cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and tackle Marcus Cannon (calf). Safety Patrick Chung and defensive end Trey Flowers are doubtful to play with concussions.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was not listed on the injury report.

23. Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones was added to the injury report Friday with an ankle injury. He is questionable to play against the Pats, as are defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), linebacker Eli Harold (hip), guard T.J. Lang (back), tight end Michael Roberts (knee) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion).

24. Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron (ankle) is doubtful to play against the Chargers.

25. Chicago Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm) will not play against the Arizona Cardinals.

26. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring), defensive end Markus Golden (knee) and tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles tendon) are each questionable for Sunday against the Bears.

27. Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Steelers. Safety Chris Conte (knee) and cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) are questionable.