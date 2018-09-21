Dalvin Cook, Everson Griffen ruled out for Vikings

Dalvin Cook will miss his first game of the 2018 season.

The Minnesota Vikings running back is out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike Zimmer said Friday.

Cook missed practice this week while nursing a hamstring injury suffered last week. The second-year running back dismissed the injury after the Week 2 tie with the Packers as cramps, but the Vikings weren't taking any chances with their workhorse back.

Cook missed all but four games in 2017 due to an ACL tear.

In Cook's stead, Latavius Murray will get the lead-back duties against a punchless Bills defense which ranks 22nd against the run through two weeks. Backup running back Mike Boone also could see his first regular-season action after an impressive preseason.

Star defensive end Everson Griffen will also miss Sunday's tilt versus Buffalo.

At home versus a Buffalo team that looked like a lost bison roaming a prairie through two weeks, the Vikings will take the chance to give two studs an extra week of rest.

On the plus side for Minnesota, Zimmer said center Pat Elflein would play for the first time this season after dealing with injuries.