Aaron Jones 'excited' to be back in Packers mix

With all-everything quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing, but hobbled by a knee injury, the Packers' offense could use all the help it can get from the running game.

For the first time this season, enter Aaron Jones.

The second-year running back will play at Washington after serving a two-game suspension to start the season due to violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

"I feel I can be explosive in the run game," Jones said Wednesday via Packers.com's Mike Spofford. "Of course I didn't want to sit out the first two games, but I had to do what I could the last preseason game to make sure I was ready for this week."

Jones, who also dealt with a hamstring injury during training camp, tallied 34 yards and a touchdown in nine carries along with 21 yards on three catches against Kansas City in Green Bay's preseason finale on Aug. 30.

Now, Jones will look to ignite a Packers running attack that has been pedestrian with Jamaal Williams getting the lion's share of carries and Ty Montgomery contributing. Through two games, the 1-0-1 Packers have rushed for 167 yards in 42 carries (4 per rush) and did not surpass the century mark as a team in either game.

Alas, if Jones is to add some extra oomph to the rushing attack, it will come -- at least at first -- in a limited roll.

"Well, Jamaal and Ty have been playing good football," Packers coach Mike McCarthy told the media via 247 Sports' Brian Jones. "So I understand what Aaron gives us. But his role will be secondary.

"But yeah, I'm excited to have Aaron back. I think our backfield, if you look at the age of these guys, I think we're going to have a dynamic group for a number of years. So it will be good to get Aaron back in the fold."

As a rookie, Jones showed plenty of promise when he rushed for 448 yards in 81 carries and scored four touchdowns, with his 5.5 yards a carry jumping out most. That came in 12 games (just four starts) as he dealt with a knee injury.

Now, he'll be looking for carries after serving his NFL-mandated suspension time, which came following an arrest for a marijuana-related charge in October of 2017.

"You have to take it in stride, be a man about the mistake you made and learn from it," he said, via Spofford. "At the end of the day, I know I hurt myself. It's something I have to deal with and when I get my opportunity, make the most of it."

At the very least, the Redskins will have another Aaron to deal with on Sunday.