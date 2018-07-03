Packers RB Aaron Jones suspended two games

The Green Bay Packers' desire to utilize a three-headed running back committee approach in 2018 will need to wait until Week 3.

Aaron Jones has been suspended without pay for two games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the league announced Tuesday. The suspension stems from an early October 2017 arrest and marijuana-related charge, which he pleaded no contest in February.

Jones, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2017, appeared in 12 games with four starts. He totaled 448 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 81 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt in his rookie season.

With Jones out of the lineup to start the season, the Packers will lean on Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery.

Jones will miss games against the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, two NFC North rivals, and is eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 17.

He can participate in training camp and the preseason before having to serve the two-game suspension.