Around The NFL Podcast: Thursday night recap

A room full of heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler on the phone -- react to the Browns shattering their 635-day winless streak and share their Week 3 Locks, which covers the NFC South clash between the Saints and Falcons (21:30) and the "Desperation Bowl" in Houston (36:20). The heroes discuss Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers preparing to play Patrick Mahomes in K.C. (45:10), question whether Aaron Rodgers is OK to play against Washington (1:00:10). They look at how Josh Rosen might play against Chicago's stifling defense (1:07:40) and call Monday night FITZMagic night (1:17:45).