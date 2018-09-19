LeSean McCoy limited in Bills practice with ribs injury

The Buffalo Bills are not at full strength in the backfield ahead of Week 3's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Running back LeSean McCoy, who suffered cracked rib cartilage in Week 2, is limited for Wednesday's practice, Bills coach Sean McDermott announced.

McDermott said Monday that McCoy is considered day to day, while NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported McCoy is expected to attempt play in Week 3.

The coming days of practice and injury reports will help clear the picture on McCoy's status leading to Sunday, but any missed day would place the running back's availability for the game in the air.

The Bills currently have depth at the running back position behind McCoy on the active 53-player roster with Chris Ivory, Marcus Murphy and Taiwan Jones. If needed, the Bills also have running back Keith Ford on the practice squad.