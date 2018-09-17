Bills RB LeSean McCoy did not suffer fractured ribs

An already arduous season for the Bills got tougher as Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy went down with a rib injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The good news though is that he did not fracture his ribs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via sources early Monday morning.

The veteran back will reportedly still try to play through the pain on Sunday against the unbeaten Vikings.

"It's an injury that does not necessarily rule him out for Week 3, though," Rapoport tweeted. "He'll attempt to play through it."

The Bills lost to the Chargers, 30-21, to drop to 0-2 on the season.

McCoy had nine carries for 39 yards before his exit, though the bulk of his total came on a 27-yard gain.

It was still more productive than the season-opening loss to Baltimore in which he was held to 22 yards in seven carries, as a rough beginning to the season seems to have become even rougher for McCoy and Buffalo.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Monday:

1. Following a huge win over the Patriots on Sunday, the Jaguars are forced to deal with a giant loss as Rapoport, per a source, reported Monday that Jacksonville left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the year. "He had the MRI last night," Rapoport tweeted. "Brutal loss for an up-and-coming player who is now out for the season."