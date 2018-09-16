Record heat: Patriots-Jaguars kicks off at 97 degrees

It's too darn hot in Jacksonville.

Sunday's Patriots-Jaguars clash set all types of weather-related records. At 97 degrees, the game was the hottest at kickoff in both Pats and Jags history.

By heat index, it is also the hottest NFL game played since 2003 (107 degrees).

So unusual is the heat in Duval that it is just the second time that 41-year-old Tom Brady has played in a game when the game-time temperature was over 90 degrees (vs. Panthers, 2005).

All this heat, and yet Julian Edelman is nowhere in sight.