Rob Gronkowski rates Tom Brady's trash-talking skills

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Tom Brady's trash-talking skills aren't so great.
1 out of 10: Rob Gronkowski rated Tom Bradyâs trash-talking skills https://t.co/qYi0D4PEwK pic.twitter.com/HSPWBtMTnzâ Boston.com Sports (@BDCSports) September 14, 2018
The G.O.A.T squares off against league swagger king Jalen Ramsey on Sunday. Rob Gronkowski thinks one of them has the clear smack-talking advantage.
2. Get a look inside Odell Beckham Jr.'s offseason. The first episode of Odell Beckham's Facebook Watch series 'I AM MORE: OBJ' drops tonight. It chronicles the star receiver's journey back from injury.
My new @uninterrupted series I AM MORE: OBJ launches on Facebook Watch today. Check it out, follow the page, episode 1 tonight. #IAMMOREOBJ --> https://t.co/2Cfzgkqx6m pic.twitter.com/f2FEfwEuF7â Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 14, 2018
3. Myles Garrett is a touch arachnophobic.
Wanna know how to block me? Place a spider about the same size as the one that fell on me as I left my house tonight , right in front of the qb. I felt like Frodo in Lord of the Rings.â Jurassic Mylesï¿½ï¿½ (@MylesLGarrett) September 14, 2018
Guessing the Browns' star pass-rusher wasn't a fan of the film 'Eight-Legged Freaks.'
4. Larry Fitzgerald's $5 million Arizona mansion is on the market. It includes a 12-car garage, two pools, a batting cage, a putting green, a movie theater, and a 1,200-bottle wine room.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has put his Paradise Valley home on the market for $5 million.https://t.co/E6yZ1VHTJ0â KTAR News (@KTAR923) September 14, 2018
5. Sam Darnold pretty much predicted his NFL debut.
Remember how Monday night started?â New York Jets (@nyjets) September 13, 2018
Sam called it...two months ago ï¿½ï¿½
One Jets Drive: The Season debuts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/lG1w4c0d6Z
Jets fans hope he has much more in common with Joe Namath than just his predictive powers.