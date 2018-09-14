Rob Gronkowski rates Tom Brady's trash-talking skills

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Tom Brady's trash-talking skills aren't so great.

The G.O.A.T squares off against league swagger king Jalen Ramsey on Sunday. Rob Gronkowski thinks one of them has the clear smack-talking advantage.

2. Get a look inside Odell Beckham Jr.'s offseason. The first episode of Odell Beckham's Facebook Watch series 'I AM MORE: OBJ' drops tonight. It chronicles the star receiver's journey back from injury.

3. Myles Garrett is a touch arachnophobic.

Wanna know how to block me? Place a spider about the same size as the one that fell on me as I left my house tonight , right in front of the qb. I felt like Frodo in Lord of the Rings. â Jurassic Mylesï¿½ï¿½ (@MylesLGarrett) September 14, 2018

Guessing the Browns' star pass-rusher wasn't a fan of the film 'Eight-Legged Freaks.'

4. Larry Fitzgerald's $5 million Arizona mansion is on the market. It includes a 12-car garage, two pools, a batting cage, a putting green, a movie theater, and a 1,200-bottle wine room.

5. Sam Darnold pretty much predicted his NFL debut.

Jets fans hope he has much more in common with Joe Namath than just his predictive powers.