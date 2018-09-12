Trade Calls: Kenyan Drake sees a dent in opportunity

I'll spare you the old adage of 'if you ain't tradin', you ain't tryin'. Come to think of it, I didn't spare you from that at all. Anyway, it's no secret that part of being successful in fantasy football is navigating the trade market. But just who do you make a play for? And who should you give up in return?

That's where Trade Calls comes in. Every week in this space, I'll give you a few players to trade for, a few players to trade away and answer a few of your trade-related questions. Alrighty then, let's go.

Players to trade for

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans: The injury to Delanie Walker is going to change a lot of things in the Titans offense. With the offense's top target now gone, more opportunities will be funneled to the team's No. 1 wide receiver. If Week 1's 13-target outing was any indication, then Davis (who was a preseason sleeper) will have plenty of opportunity.

Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Breida was already slated for a secondary role in the Niners backfield before the injury to Jerick McKinnon. But after Alfred Morris put the ball on the ground a couple of times in Week 1, Breida's chance to perform could increase as both a runner and receiver.

Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions: Kenny Golladay's big night on Monday might have spooked a few people with Jones on their roster. That, and the overall performance of Matthew Stafford. But there is reason to be encouraged about the Cal product. The first is the (non) performance of the running game. The second is the lack of a pass-catching tight end threat. In an offense that will be as pass-heavy as any in the league, there is enough for three receivers to prosper.

Players to trade away

Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins: Kenyan Drake is the lead running back in Miami, based on the Week 1 snap percentage (43-18 in Drake's favor). But it seems that Frank Gore really will outlive us all. As Adam Gase hinted to all offseason, this is going to be a timeshare. Gore merits a pick up and stash. That's bad news for Drake's overall value.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks: The snap count split between Carson and Rashaad Penny was right down the middle (24 plays apiece) but Carson wins on overall production. That gives him the slight edge. Very slight. What you, dear reader, should be concerned about is an offensive line that continues to be atrocious. You might have to include him in a package but it's better than trying to figure out if this backfield will ever be worthwhile.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: Delanie Walker's injury won't help just Corey Davis, it's a boon for Dion Lewis, too. That's bad news for Derrick Henry. Last week when the Titans fell behind, Henry couldn't get on the field in favor of the smaller back. Henry's chances won't completely dry up but last week gave an indication that Lewis his the top Titan RB.

Trade Calls Hotline

Trading james conner...

Who do I trade him for?

When do i trade him?#TradeCalls â Bryan Gallagher (@Bgall15) September 11, 2018

No surprise that this was the most-asked question this week. As I mentioned on the podcast this week, I'd be willing to wait and see what offers might come in. With Le'Veon Bell still not reporting to the team, it looks like we're in for an extended absence. You're sitting on a potential RB1 that you didn't expect when you drafted him late or grabbed him off the waiver wire. Knowing how valuable workhorse backs can be, I'd be reluctant to make any deal unless it involved a top-tier player at any position.

Do I give Howard for Bell? Current RBâs are Gurley, CMC, howard, j williams, michel, carson.. standard scoring â Aaron Kubal (@aaron_kubal) September 11, 2018

Please do not do this. As I mentioned above, there's no telling when Bell could be back. In the meantime, Jordan Howard looks like he's on his way to being a strong RB1 this season. If his role in the passing game is as extensive as it was on Monday night, he's going to have a really big year. This is the converse of having James Conner. The person will Bell is probably panicked by the uncertainty. You don't have to overpay if you want to speculate on the Steelers star coming back sometime soon.

Do we sell high on Crowell? Or will he have starting power throughout the year? #TradeCalls Thanks â Chad Broadus (@cbroadus06) September 12, 2018

Trade Calls, Non-Steelers Edition: 22 fantasy points is about the absolute weekly ceiling for a guy like Crowell. So in that sense, yeah, you can definitely sell high on him. When the dust settles on the season, Crowell is likely to be an RB3 who can have flex appeal on occasion. But if you find someone in your league who was dazzled by his big Week 1 numbers and is willing to give you a player of fantasy value, by all means do it.

