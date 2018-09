Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano kick off Week 1 with all the news and notes you'll need for your fantasy team's first game, including the latest on Le'Veon Bell. Next, Marcas and Fabs go game by game telling you who the best starts and sits are for each match-up. The guys wrap up the show with Eddie Spaghetti reading them Tweets from the Fantasy Mailbag.

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Google Play: