Martavis Bryant rejoins Raiders on one-year deal

The odd relationship between the Oakland Raiders and wideout Martavis Bryant took another strange turn Tuesday.

The Raiders signed Bryant to a one-year deal that will bring him to The Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a team source. The team later made the news official.

Bryant also is expected to play this week in Denver against the Broncos, per Pelissero.

The #Raiders and Martavis Bryant are closing in on a 1-year deal -- and barring any hiccup, he's expected to play this week, per team source. Not officially signed yet, but they called him this morning and it's expected to get done today. Quite the twist. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2018

Bryant's return to Oakland just 10 days after his surprising release certainly is a head-scratcher. The Raiders seemingly gave up Bryant, who the traded a third-round pick for in the 2018 draft, amidst reports that he is facing yet another suspension from the league, which would be his third in four seasons.

So if the Raiders didn't want to deal with the uncertainty surrounding Bryant just a week and a half ago, what has made Jon Gruden and Co. change their minds? Perhaps Oakland's lackluster showing in Monday's loss to the Rams made them reconsider a tantalizing talent such as Bryant.

The Raiders only mustered 13 points Monday night and saw the receiving duo of Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson combine for a paltry four catches for 32 yards as Derek Carr threw three interceptions to zero TDs.

Derek Carr on Martavis Bryant: âI love it. Iâm glad heâs back. ... Heâs just thankful to be back playing football. Heâs thankful to be back in the locker room. ...He can help us go win football games.â Can split double teams with speed. Open up field for other WRs. â Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 12, 2018

Bryant certainly will give Carr a potential deep threat in the passing game, but plenty of question marks remain. Bryant still is facing a potential suspension, per Pelissero, and it wasn't like he was lighting the world on fire during his limited time in Oakland this summer.

We'll see what kind of impact -- and for how long -- Bryant provides starting this Sunday. To say the least, the Gruden era in Oakland has gotten off to an interesting start.