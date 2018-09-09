Nathan Peterman benched for Josh Allen in Bills' loss

The Buffalo Bills benched Nathan Peterman in favor of rookie Josh Allen after a dismal performance in a 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

After Peterman threw his second interception of the game -- which led to the Ravens scoring a touchdown one play later to take a 40-0 lead -- the Bills put in Allen at QB.

Peterman finished 5 of 18 for 24 yards and two picks. He also was sacked five times. Allen entered with 11:22 left in the third quarter.

After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he will need to examine the tape before making a decision on who to start at QB.

McDermott on QB for next week: I will look at everything. Itâs too early to go one way or the other. #Bills â Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) September 9, 2018

The Bills struggled to find any momentum on offense with Peterman at the helm. They failed to get a first down until LeSean McCoy busted off a 12-yard run at the start of the second half.

Brandon Carr's interception off Peterman early in the third quarter led to his benching. Carr returned the pick 32 yards to the Bills' 1-yard line before Javorius Allen ran it in on the next play. Earlier in the game, Tony Jefferson picked off Peterman.

After Allen went three-and-out on his first possession, the Ravens replaced quarterback Joe Flacco with rookie Lamar Jackson on the ensuing possession.