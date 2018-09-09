Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 1 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the first Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin left during the first half of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a quad injury. He is questionable to return. Right guard Mike Person also is questionable after suffering a foot injury.

2. Houston Texans offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson suffered an ankle injury during the first half against the New England Patriots before leaving for the locker room. The team ruled him out. Defensive end Christian Covington is questionable to return after suffering a thigh injury.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury against the New York Giants and is questionable to return.