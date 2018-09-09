Patriots kept OC Josh McDaniels with 5-year deal

Josh McDaniels' 11th-hour decision to not accept the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job in February was one of the biggest shockers of the offseason.

Leaving the Colts at the coaching altar certainly didn't sit well with Indy general manager Chris Ballard, but it looks like McDaniels had plenty of good reasons to stay in New England.

A source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that McDaniels received a five-year contract extension with the team on the same day he told Ballard he was staying with the Patriots. The contract came after his meeting with the Patriots' brass, including coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

The contract, per Rapoport, made McDaniels the highest-paid coordinator in the league, with one of the years of the deal eclipsing more than $4 million.

The length of the deal coupled with the payout suggests the Patriots have a very strong faith in McDaniels' abilities. While its unclear whether the Patriots see him as a potential heir apparent for coach Bill Belichick, it does show that the team was willing to pay in order to insure a level of continuity with the offense as long as Tom Brady plays.