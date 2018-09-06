Trey Burton a fan of Eagles' 'Philly Special' 2.0

The Philadelphia Eagles just can get enough of those "Philly Specials."

During Thursday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons won by the Eagles, 18-12, Nick Foles and the gang pulled off another version of the play that came to define their Super Bowl LII victory. It wasn't exactly the "Philly Special," but it was close enough, with Foles renewing his role as the receiver and Nelson Agholor channeling his inner Trey Burton in making the successful 15-yard pass.

The play reenergized the Lincoln Financial Field crowd that was growing moribund after witnessing what was a low-octane offensive stalemate up to that point. Philadelphia ended up scoring on the drive revived by the "Philly Special" 2.0, which was really a reverse that more closely resembled the play that Tom Brady failed to execute against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

After the game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Thursday's play is simply named "Philly, Philly."

So how good was it? Well, it got the seal of approval from Burton.

Here's the original -- and best -- "Philly Special" from the Super Bowl in February: