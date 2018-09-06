Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) might sit out vs. Chiefs

After Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Thursday that Bosa would once again be limited for a second straight day.

Lynn then pumped the brakes on potentially having Bosa on the field for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's possible that he might not be with us," Lynn told reporters Thursday, via Jack Wang of the Orange County Register. "Foot injuries, they take on all the body weight. That can be tricky."

Bosa's foot injury was categorized as minor in early August and it was thought he wasn't expected to miss significant time, so Lynn's current stance is a surprise.

Bosa getting on the practice field -- albeit in a limited basis -- for two straight days, however, provides some encouragement when considering he is getting in some work.

The key day for Bosa's availability in Week 1 falls on Friday when the Chargers will assign a game day designation for Sunday.

Stay tuned.