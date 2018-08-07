Chargers DE Joey Bosa's foot injury considered minor

Teams like the Chargers are just hoping to get through camp without any additional lost men, but good luck with that, Joan of Arc.

The Bolts on Tuesday saw Pro Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa exit the field with a left foot injury suffered during practice. However, tests revealed the injury is minor, and the third-year defensive end isn't expected to miss significant time, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bosa and Melvin Ingram form one of the league's most rough-and-tumble pass-rushing duos, a twosome that piled up 23 sacks last season after notching 18.5 takedowns the previous year.

Bosa owns 23 of those sacks, finishing seventh overall last season and 13th league-wide in 2016, when the 6-foot-5, 280-pound behemoth showed enough magic and fire in 12 starts to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He's spent the past 700 days making life a living, breathing nightmare for cowed signal-caller from east to west.