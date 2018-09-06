Injury roundup: Dolphins place MarQueis Gray on IR

The Miami Dolphins shuffled the deck at the tight end position days before the start of the regular season.

The Dolphins placed starting tight end MarQueis Gray on injured reserve and signed veteran Gavin Escobar as a corresponding roster move, the team announced Thursday.

While the Dolphins did not disclose Gray's injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Gray suffered a torn Achilles during Wednesday's practice, via a source informed of the situation.

With Gray officially on the sidelines, backups A.J. Derby and rookie Mike Gesicki are in line for more action.

The player to keep an eye on, however, is Gesicki, whom the Dolphins selected in the second round as the 42nd overall player in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Gesicki did his part to turn heads with his athleticism and ability to be a target in the red zone during training camp.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle injury) is expected to return to practice Thursday, Mark Long of The Associated Press reported.

2. Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines (knee) likely won't play Sunday despite participating in individual drills Thursday, according to head coach Hue Jackson.