Thomas not expected to play for Seahawks in Week 1

Earl Thomas was in Seattle this week, but don't expect him to return to the Seahawks' facility ahead of their Week 1 clash with the Denver Broncos.

Thomas has stayed away from Seattle all offseason as he awaits a trade out of town, preferably to the Dallas Cowboys. The All-Pro safety was in the city this week to see his daughter off to school, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Thomas is unlikely to return in the coming days unless Seattle changes its hard stance.

"Until something changes," Rapoport elaborated on NFL GameDay Season Preview on Tuesday, "my understanding is Earl Thomas will not expected to show up and play for the Seahawks."

Rapoport added that Dallas is willing to trade a third-round pick for Thomas, but not the second-rounder "and change" that Seattle is demanding. Multiple teams are also reportedly interested in trading for Thomas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend, but as with the Cowboys, no team has met Seattle's demands.

The Seahawks are expected to start second-year defensive back Tedric Thompson at free safety going forward while Thomas remains in absentia.

Unfortunately for all parties -- Thomas, the Seahawks and the Cowboys -- this standoff is going nowhere fast.