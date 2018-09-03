Raiders sign receiver Brandon LaFell to one-year deal

While the masses gathered in uproar over the Khalil Mack trade, sneaking quietly through the back of the room was the Raiders' need at receiver.

Oakland attempted to address that Monday by signing former Bengals receiver Brandon LaFell to a one-year deal, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later made the news official.

The triple whammy of the Ryan Switzer trade, injury settlement release of Griff Whalen and Martavis Bryant release trimmed Oakland's supporting cast to a group led by Seth Roberts. That's not exactly ideal for a team that just surrendered its best defensive player for draft picks and will need to rely on its offense much like it did in 2016.

Sure, there's Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, but much like coach Jon Gruden admitted in a Sunday press conference, the question related to Bryant's release was simple: Who steps in if Cooper or Nelson goes down?

With Bryant facing a potential suspension, Oakland needed to look elsewhere for immediate help. LaFell fills that role for now, at least.

At 31 years old, LaFell can still supply adequate production as a third receiver. Last season, LaFell caught 52 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 2 wideout in Cincinnati. For his career, he's caught 394 passes for 5,263 yards and 29 touchdowns. The Bengals granted his request for a release in August.

Perhaps one of those first-round picks received in the Mack trade will be spent on a receiver. In the meantime, though, LaFell will have to do.