Around the NFL  

 

 

Ravens' Kaare Vedvik found injured in Baltimore

Print
  • By Austin Knoblauch
More Columns >

Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik was found injured in East Baltimore early Saturday morning and transported to a local hospital, the Baltimore Police Dept. announced.

According to a police statement, officers responding to a request from firefighters at the scene, found Vedvik suffering from upper-body injuries in the area of the 2000 block of Boone St. in Baltimore at 4 a.m. ET. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening and the incident remains under investigation.

The Ravens released a statement regarding Vedvik on Saturday afternoon:

Vedvik was placed on the Ravens' reserve/non-football injury list Saturday.

The Norwegian rookie kicker and punter played well during the preseason but wasn't expected to make the 53-man roster with Justin Tucker around. Still, he performed well enough that other teams might have been interested in the former Marshall kicker.

Print
"McKinnon suffers torn ACL during 49ers practi..."
300x100 Fantasy Sign Up promo