Ravens' Kaare Vedvik found injured in Baltimore

Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik was found injured in East Baltimore early Saturday morning and transported to a local hospital, the Baltimore Police Dept. announced.

According to a police statement, officers responding to a request from firefighters at the scene, found Vedvik suffering from upper-body injuries in the area of the 2000 block of Boone St. in Baltimore at 4 a.m. ET. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening and the incident remains under investigation.

The Ravens released a statement regarding Vedvik on Saturday afternoon:

Vedvik was placed on the Ravens' reserve/non-football injury list Saturday.

The Norwegian rookie kicker and punter played well during the preseason but wasn't expected to make the 53-man roster with Justin Tucker around. Still, he performed well enough that other teams might have been interested in the former Marshall kicker.