Vikings releasing 12-year veteran Brian Robison

Veteran defensive end Brian Robison's farewell tour with the Vikings has been grounded.

Minnesota is set to release Robison during Saturday's final cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. The 35-year-old is not yet ready to retire, Rapoport added, and will now await another opportunity.

Robison has been overlooked for the majority of his 12-year career, entering the league along with superstar running back Adrian Peterson and playmaking wideout Sidney Rice in a bountiful 2007 draft class. An understudy to All-Pro pass rusher Jared Allen in his early days with the Vikes, Robison enjoyed a six-year prime as solid starter before giving way to promising sack artist Danielle Hunter in 2017.

A respected team leader, Robinson agreed to a pay cut in June so he could spend one last season in Minnesota before walking away from the game in 2019. He will finish his Vikings career with 60 sacks in 173 games.

Asked how Robison was handling his reduced role in the offseason of 2017, coach Mike Zimmer replied, "Probably as good as I have been around. He said he would do anything he could to help this football team. I think he understands that Danielle is a very talented guy. ... He did things the correct way, like a true professional."

Although he's leaving a Super Bowl contender, perhaps Robison will catch on with another powerhouse club that will allow him to chase a ring one last time before he hangs up his helmet.