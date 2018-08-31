Texans release 42-year-old punter Shane Lechler

The Houston Texans are going young at the punter position.

The team cut veteran Shane Lechler on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

The decision hands undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel the punting duties in Houston.

The 42-year-old Lechler does not plan on retiring, according to McClain.

Entering his 19th NFL season, Lechler remains one of the best booters in the NFL. He netted a 41.3 average per punt in 2017, with 32 downed inside the 20-yard-line.

Lechler and Daniel shared punting duties during the preseason. The rookie earned a 43.1 net average on 10 punts with four downed inside the 20-yard-line. Daniel impressed enough to make the Texans coaching staff comfortable going young.

Cutting Lechler saves Houston $1.4 million on the salary cap.

Lechler spent five seasons with the Texans after 13 with the Oakland Raiders. One of the best punters in NFL history, the seven-time Pro Bowler is the league's all-time leader in yards per punt at 47.6. He shouldn't have trouble landing another gig.