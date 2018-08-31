Broncos' Paxton Lynch among players on roster bubble

With NFL teams slashing their rosters from 90 players to 53 before Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, several well-known players could be in danger of losing their jobs over the next day and a half.

Joining Good Morning Football on Friday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided a short list of players who find themselves on the roster bubble.

We already know that a few backup quarterbacks could be traded, with Mike Glennon (Cardinals) and Josh Dobbs (Steelers) available. Several other players could also be on the move, whether traded or cut in the coming days.

Let's run down Rapoport's list:

Paxton Lynch, Broncos, QB: Played his best preseason game on Thursday night, but is on the outside looking in behind Chad Kelly. Rapoport notes that "perhaps, maybe?" someone could trade for Lynch. Such a move would have to be based on a team's pre-draft evaluations (hello, Jerry Jones?) as the first-round pick hasn't shown he's a viable backup at this point. Lynch could stick around as the No. 3 if John Elway decides he doesn't need a veteran backup.

John Simon, Colts, DL: Injuries put the 27-year-old's roster spot in jeopardy. Simon suffered a neck injury in the second preseason a game and has been dealing with a groin issue as well. With Indy lacking in defensive juice, it'd be a surprise if they simply cut a good player. However, if he's not healthy, the Colts could move on. He played just nine games in 2017.

Tony Lippett, Dolphins, DB: Rapoport notes the Dolphins are shopping the former starter, but he could be cut if Miami doesn't find a taker. Lippett missed all last season with a torn Achilles and hasn't looked fully healthy yet. The 26-year-old was a solid starter back in 2016, making 67 tackles and 10 passes defended. The injury, however, has set back his trajectory and could force the Dolphins to move on.

Ameer Abdullah, Lions, RB: Abdullah has been the subject of trade rumors for months, since the Lions added rookie Kerryon Johnson and veteran LeGarrette Blount. Abdullah earned a surprising number of first-team reps this preseason, as Detroit ostensibly attempted to showcase the running back for potential trade. Abdullah did not play in the fourth and final preseason games, which might indicate Detroit plans to carry a fourth running back if a trade partner doesn't materialize. Rapoport notes the Lions have a "hard decision to make" on Abdullah before the cut deadline.