Cardinals QB Josh Rosen won't play in preseason finale

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen can now officially focus on the regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals will not play Rosen in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported, via a team source.

A thumb injury on his throwing hand prevented Rosen from seeing action in the third preseason game, but he now has extra time to get 100 percent healthy as the projected primary backup to starter Sam Bradford.

With Bradford also unlikely to see the field Thursday night, look for quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Chad Kanoff to see plenty of action as the Cardinals wrap up preseason action.

Rosen finishes the preseason slate appearing in two games and completing 16 of 29 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.