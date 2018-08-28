Lions release Robert Ayers one day after signing DE

Robert Ayers lasted a little more than 24 hours with the Detroit Lions.

The team announced they released the pass rusher on Tuesday. The cut comes after the Lions signed Ayers on Monday.

Ayers, 32, wasn't seen at Lions practice on Tuesday.

Clearly there is more to the story here than the Lions announced. Some fishermen hold onto trout before their release back into the stream longer than the Lions employed Ayers.

Detroit presumably signed the former Bucs, Giants and Broncos defensive lineman to aid one of the feeblest pass-rushing attacks in the NFL. Ayers notched just two sacks last season, but earned good grades from Pro Football Focus for disrupting the pocket.

Whatever the reason behind the abrupt sign and release, Ayers is back on the free-agent market, and the Lions will swim up another stream looking for pass-rush support.