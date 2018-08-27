Robert Ayers signs one-year contract with Lions

The Lions continue to seek ways to help their less-than-stellar pass rush.

The team on Monday inked veteran defensive end Robert Ayers to a one-year deal, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later announced the signing.

The former Bucs, Giants and Broncos quarterback chaser notched just two sacks last season and drew essentially zero interest this offseason after being cut by Tampa Bay. That said, the veteran end drew solid marks from Pro Football Focus for generating pressure from wire to wire.

Besides, Detroit lacks the option to be picky as they desperately seek to bolster a cast led by veteran Ezekiel Ansah ahead of Kerry Hyder, Anthony Zettel, Ricky Jean-Francois and Alex Barrett.

The hope is that linebackers Jarrad Davis, Devon Kennard and the traded-for Eli Harold can add pressure of their own, but the Lions roam into September with distinctive concerns when it comes to hassling signal-callers.

Ayers is three years removed from a career-high nine sacks with the New York Giants, but the G-Men and Bucs have since moved on. It's up to Lions coach Matt Patricia to flip the switch on a player set to turn 33 before Week 1.