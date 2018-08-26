Injuries: Titans remove Rishard Matthews from PUP list

One week after signing a contract extension, veteran wide receiver Rishard Matthews is ready to return to the field.

The Titans activated Matthews from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday. Former Ravens receiver Michael Campanaro was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Matthews, 28, missed the offseason program and training camp with an injury that beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported was a torn meniscus. He has passed his physical and gained clearance for practice, the team's website confirmed.

Over the past two seasons, Matthews has led all Titans receivers with 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns. He figures to see a lot of time in the slot this season, with promising second-year wideouts Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor on the outside.

The Titans' passing attack will open the season under the spotlight in new coordinator Matt LeFleur's offense, as quarterback Marcus Mariota attempts to bounce back from a disappointing 2017 season.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Sunday:

1. New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said linebacker Olivier Vernon is being evaluated for an ankle injury suffered during practice.

2. Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn exited the game after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Bills. Per The Athletic's Jay Morrison, Glenn remained on the sideline and in uniform after being declared out.

3. Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier suffered a left shoulder injury and is questionable to return to the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

4. Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster suffered a knee injury and will not return for the remainder of the game.